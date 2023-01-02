NHL Posts Epic Hype Video Ahead Of Bruins-Penguins Winter Classic

This certainly is a unique view of Fenway

by

48 minutes ago

BOSTON — The NHL Winter Classic is the league’s marquee regular-season event, and with that comes all the pomp and circumstance.

Included in that was an epic hype video the NHL posted Monday that featured Boston Bruins legend Zdeno Chara and took fans on a unique tour of venerable Fenway Park that has a makeshift rink in the middle of the baseball diamond.

The video also caught some parts of the practice the Bruins held Sunday prior to the Winter Classic as well as the family skate players held afterward.

The drone footage provided an inside look at the Bruins’ dressing room for the contest, too.

Prior to the highly anticipated matchup, the Bruins revealed their pregame outfits that made them look like vintage Red Sox players.

This will be Boston’s fourth Winter Classic appearance since 2010 and the second time the Bruins have hosted the spectacle at Fenway Park.

More NHL:

How Jim Montgomery Sees David Pastrnak’s ‘Swagger’ Aid Bruins
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak
Previous Article

Let’s Be Honest: Bruins Skated Circles Around Penguins With Winter Classic Fits
New England Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore
Next Article

How Hard Work, Patriots Support Led To Christian Barmore’s Best Game

Picked For You

Related