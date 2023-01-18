Patriots Reportedly Interviewing Bill Belichick’s First Draft Pick For OC Job

Remember Adrian Klemm? He was the very first draft pick of Bill Belichick’s Patriots tenure.

A second-round offensive lineman, Klemm went on to play five seasons in New England, playing in 26 games and winning three Super Bowls.

Now, he’s the latest candidate for his old team’s offensive coordinator vacancy.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Wednesday reported Klemm is among the candidates New England is interviewing during its search for a new OC.

Klemm currently is the offensive line coach, run game coordinator and associate head coach at Oregon, having left the Pittsburgh Steelers late in the 2021 season to take that job. He has three years of NFL coaching experience, serving as the Steelers’ assistant O-line coach in 2019 and 2020 before taking over that position group in 2021.

The 45-year-old got his coaching start as a graduate assistant at SMU in 2008. Klemm spent four seasons there and then five at UCLA, mostly focusing on the offensive line and running game.

The Patriots also reportedly interviewed tight ends coach Nick Caley and requested to interview Minnesota Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell for their coordinator opening. Like Klemm, McCardell played under Belichick, doing so with the Cleveland Browns from 1992-95.