Rob Gronkowski Says He’s Bills Fan, Gives Harsh Review Of Patriots Culture

Don’t expect Rob Gronkowski to be cheering the Patriots on from a luxury suite at Gillette Stadium anytime soon.

The longtime New England tight end offered some eye-opening comments during a recent appearance on FanDuel’s “Up & Adams” show. Gronkowski, who grew up near Buffalo, said he again has become a Bills fan and also offered a harsh review of what it’s like to play for Bill Belichick’s Patriots.

“A regular season game with the Patriots actually, throughout my 20s, if we won a game, the next day it felt like we still lost a game,” the 33-year-old said, as transcribed by MassLive’s Chris Mason. “And if we lost a game, it felt like you were in super depression for like two days … or like for the whole week.

“So, that’s what made you really want to win the games when you were with the Patriots: Because you didn’t want to ever feel that depression feeling for like the two days after the game. You’re like, ‘We have to win the game. We have to win the game so we have a good week. So we feel good tomorrow.’ “

Gronkowski retired after last season but in December said he contemplated a mid-campaign return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and might decide to play in 2023. If the future Hall of Famer eventually elects to end his retirement, it’s safe to say it won’t be to play for Belichick.

To that end, Gronkowski also highly doubts the possibility of Tom Brady making a Foxboro return this offseason.