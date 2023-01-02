Penguins Rule Out Starting Goalie Due To Injury In Winter Classic Vs. Bruins

BOSTON — Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was forced to bring in some relief in the first period of the 2023 NHL Winter Classic against the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park.

Penguins starting goalie Tristan Jarry left the contest with an apparent injury with 4:30 remaining in the opening stanza. Jarry skated over to the bench and then headed straight to the Penguins locker room surrounded by Pittsburgh’s medical staff.

The Penguins announced Jarry wouldn’t return at the start of the second period. Casey DeSmith took over in net for the Penguins after Jarry’s early exit.

Jarry stopped all eight shots he saw during his brief time in the game. He also had some help from the post as Jake DeBrusk rung a shot off the pipe near the midway mark of the first period.

Sullivan and the Penguins will now need a long-relief performance from Smith to try to help them come out on top at the Winter Classic.

According to Taylor Haase of DK Pittsburgh Sports, the Penguins had emergency backup goalie Mike Chiasson travel with the team to Boston.