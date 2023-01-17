Jim Montgomery Believes Bruins Have ‘Best Tandem’ In NHL

BOSTON — The Bruins have a good goalie problem on their hands, and it’s been on full display over the last month or so.

The latest showing came Monday afternoon when Jeremy Swayman made saves on all 29 shots he faced in Boston’s dominant 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden. Swayman started off the season slow, suffered an injury but has bounced back nicely, particularly in his last nine games.

That is good news for the Bruins and bad news for any of their opponents, especially with Linus Ullmark having a Vezina Trophy-worthy season.

“I think we have the best tandem in the league,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said after the win.

And he’s right.

Over Swayman’s last five games, the goalie has posted a .938 save percentage. His season save percentage improved to .912% and his goals-against average fell to 2.35 in the win.

Then there’s Ullmark, who’s just playing out of his mind, with a 1.92 GAA and .936 save percentage, which both lead the league.