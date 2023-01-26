Red Sox Rumors: Boston ‘Checked In On’ This Lefty Relief Pitcher

The Red Sox might not be done adding new players as the start of spring training nears.

Boston has been busy of late, as it bolstered its outfield by signing Adam Duvall and addressed a need at shortstop through a trade for Adalberto Mondesi. Next up for Chaim Bloom and company could be Matt Moore, who the Red Sox have “checked in on,” per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

It would behoove Boston to add a left-handed relief pitcher before the start of the 2023 Major League Baseball season. Austin Davis, Darwinzon Hernandez and Matt Strahm all are long gone and Josh Taylor recently joined that list when he was shipped to Kansas City in the Mondesi trade. As of Thursday, newcomer Joely Rodríguez is the only lefty reliever on Boston’s 40-man roster with legitimate big-league experience.

Moore still lingers on the open market despite putting together a strong 2022 season. The 33-year-old logged a 1.95 ERA across 74 innings with the Texas Rangers. It was a bounce-back campaign for the 6-foot-3 southpaw after he largely struggled through the 2021 season with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Red Sox organization also is plenty familiar with Moore, an All-Star in 2013. He spent the first five-plus seasons of his career with the American League East rival Tampa Bay Rays before he was traded to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for three players ahead of the 2016 deadline.