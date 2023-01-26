Why Mac Jones’ Year 2 Regression Isn’t Huge Cause For Alarm

In 2021, Mac Jones looked the part of a franchise quarterback: poised, tough and talented. In 2022, he was supposed to take another step forward, firmly establishing himself as the face of the New England Patriots.

Things didn’t go that way. Not even close.

Jones regressed in nearly every statistical category, finishing his sophomore campaign with a respectable 65.2 completion percentage to go along with 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, all of which were underwhelming. Along the way, the first-round pick missed three games due to an injury, got booed off his own field and benched for Bailey Zappe, developed a penchant for controversial in-game outbursts and reportedly drew the hire of head coach Bill Belichick.

Consequently, many Patriots fans have seen enough. They’re ready for Belichick to turn the offense over to Zappe — or beg Tom Brady to return. Either way, they just want someone new at quarterback, because they believe Jones’ Year 2 regression proved he’s not the answer in Foxboro.

Obviously, such overreaction omits considerable context, most notably the undeniable fact that Belichick’s decision to entrust the offense to Matt Patricia and Joe Judge is what torpedoed Jones in his second season. Jones didn’t go from being a very impressive rookie to a complete mess just because; the foundation of his regression was built in the offseason by Belichick and company.

But let’s stay in a vacuum for a moment and treat Jones’ development as if it’s all about statistical trends rather than a mosaic of factors.

Just how concerning is his sophomore slump? Could it be indicative of anything? Was it really that big of a deal?