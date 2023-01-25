Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed In Petty Spat With Tee-Throwing, Name-Calling

The 2023 golf year is not even a month old, and we’ve already seen some petty drama between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed, two big names on opposite sides of the sport’s biggest war.

Both Reed and McIlroy are in Dubai for the Dubai Desert Classic this week. Reed, who currently is part of the LIV Golf tour, is able to play in this week’s tournament because it is on the DP World Tour. There’s ongoing litigation about potentially blocking players from the renegade tour from playing on the former European tour, but until then, Reed and his tourmates are allowed to tee it up in these tournaments.

And speaking of tees and teeing it up, Reed made headlines earlier in the week when reports surfaced that he flicked a tee at McIlroy after the outspoken LIV critic supposedly gave Reed the cold shoulder on the range. The story was sensationalized a little bit, as the uncovered video doesn’t exactly show Reed winding up and chucking a tee at McIlroy’s face or anything.

It does, however, show a pretty awkward encounter. McIlroy, the face of the PGA Tour, had his weekly press conference Wednesday in the desert, and he was quite blunt about the situation.

“I didn’t see it. I was down by my bag, and he came up to me and I was busy working and sort of doing my practice,” McIlroy explained at his press conference. “I didn’t really feel like, I didn’t feel the need to acknowledge him. I didn’t see a tee coming my direction at all, but apparently, that’s what happened. If roles were reversed and I had thrown that tee at him, I’d be expecting a lawsuit.”

That’s a not-so-subtle dig at the legal activity of Reed and his family, who have been quite busy handing out lawsuits. Reed, for example, sought $750 million in damages against the Golf Channel and its analyst, Brandel Chamblee, for saying mean things about Reed as he made the jump to LIV. McIlroy, who was reportedly subpoenaed in September to testify about a players meeting on the PGA Tour, revealed Wednesday he also was subpoenaed on Christmas Eve.

“Like, you can’t pretend like nothing’s happening, right?” McIlroy went on. “I think that’s the thing, like why — we’re living in a reality here, (and) he’s not.”