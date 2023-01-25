Five Takeaways From Patriots’ Shrine Bowl Coaching Staff

But there were a few notable observations to take away from Wednesday’s announcement:

— The Patriots have yet to officially announce O’Brien’s hiring as offensive coordinator, but he’ll be making the trip to Vegas with the team.

— Several big names are not on New England’s Shrine Bowl staff. Neither Matt Patricia nor Joe Judge is featured, putting their future with the franchise in question. There’s also no Nick Caley, whose contract reportedly is up, or Steve Belichick.

Belichick is a surprise. It’s been unclear how or if his role will change following Mayo’s contract extension and apparent promotion. He and his wife are expecting their fourth child, however, which could explain his absence.

Defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington also is absent, but he’ll be working as a defensive coordinator at the 2023 Senior Bowl, which overlaps with Shrine Bowl week. The Shrine Bowl is scheduled for next Thursday, Feb. 2, at Allegiant Stadium, with the Senior Bowl following two days later in Mobile, Ala.

— With Bill Belichick and his top lieutenants serving as supervisors, Brown will have a chance to be head coach for this game, with Douglas coordinating the offense and Pellegrino and Brian Belichick jointly leading the defense.

Douglas is going to be a name to watch in the coming years. He’s coming off his first season as a position coach — and not even a primary one, as he and Brown both worked with wideouts — but already has generated buzz as a possible future head-coaching candidate. You shouldn’t read too much into the position assignments for this game, but it is notable that Douglas will be coaching quarterbacks.

— One lingering question following O’Brien’s return is how much the offensive staff below him will change. Brown, Douglas and Sunseri coaching in this game suggests all three will be retained, though not necessarily in the same roles. Sunseri is coming off his first season as New England’s primary running backs coach.