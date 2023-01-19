Tee Higgins Looks To Connect With Damar Hamlin Before NFL Playoff Game

Damar Hamlin has been a frequent visitor to the Buffalo Bills facility lately as he continues his remarkable recovery.

It’s unknown as of Thursday whether Hamlin will be in attendance for the Bills divisional round showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Highmark Stadium — regardless of the outcome it will be Buffalo’s final home game of the season.

And if Hamlin does make an appearance, Bengals wideout Tee Higgins hopes the two can share a moment prior to the game.

The lives and football careers of Hamlin and Higgins will forever be intertwined. The collision between the two when the Bills and Bengals played earlier this month resulted in a terrifying scene, in which Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field.

Higgins plans to keep the conversation light if he is able to connect with Hamlin.

“I’m pretty sure we’re just going to laugh, chop it up, laughs and giggles and just going to be happy to see him,” Higgins told reporters Thursday, per CLNS Media’s Mike Petraglia. “Hopefully talk to him a little bit and just chop it up a little.”

In the aftermath of the collision, Higgins reportedly reached out to Hamlin’s family on several occasions and also showed support on social media.