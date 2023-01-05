Bengals’ Tee Higgins ‘In Good Place’ After Collison With Damar Hamlin

While many NFL teams focused their energy on injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin this week, there was also support for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Higgins had been part of a seemingly normal football collision with Hamlin that became incredibly serious when the 24-year-old fell to the turf. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field and needed immediate CPR performed on him to restore his heartbeat.

Higgins wasn’t hurt physically on the play, but the impact it could have on his psyche was of major concern. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that Higgins was processing the situation and handling things “well.”

Higgins confirmed that Thursday when he spoke to reporters for the first time since the harrowing incident happened.

“I’m in a good place right now,” Higgins told reporters per video from Joe Danneman of Fox19 in Cincinnati.

The third-year pro also recalled the details of the play from his vantage point, noting how quickly everything escalated, and how he wasn’t in the right mindset to play again after witnessing everything unfold.

“At first, me being a football player, I’m thinking he just flopped, one of our guys bumped him,” Higgins said. “I looked and seen him fall. But I looked again and I seen what happened so I just turned my head, try not to think about it because I knew it was something crazy, something tragic.