There’s A Lot Happening In This Rare Mac Jones Instagram Post

Mac Jones rarely uses Instagram, but there’s plenty to unpack in the Patriots quarterback’s latest offering.

When Jones uses social media, he typically does so to share promotions, wish his girlfriend happy birthday or post photos from a charity event. His posts about football in New England are few and far between; you won’t find any Tom Brady-like hype videos on Jones’ Instagram feed.

However, on Wednesday, Jones posted an interesting Patriots season retrospective along with a short, but meaningful, caption. The post, which includes photos of Jones with Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft, among others, also generated strong reactions from some of the 24-year-old’s New England teammates.

Take a look:

And you can view some of the comments from Patriots players in the tweet below:

Mac Jones rarely posts on Instagram, but just shared a lookback on the season that drew a bunch of comments from his Patriots teammates: https://t.co/HAG99NsEu6 pic.twitter.com/aCVwesnRy7 — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) January 19, 2023

As for the “IF–” caption, there’s more than meets the eye, with literary buffs likely among those who found it compelling.