Tom Brady Looks Back At Final Patriots Game In New Hype Video

After watching the Bills absolutely steamroll the Patriots on Sunday night, New England fans probably weren’t in the best of moods Sunday morning.

The hype video Tom Brady released ahead of the Eagles-Buccaneers wild-card game only will make the Foxboro Faithful feel even worse.

Any hype video Brady releases these days probably stings New England supporters, as the Bucs have enjoyed much more success than the Patriots since the star quarterback took his talents to Tampa Bay. But in his latest clip, the future Hall of Famer recalled his final game with New England, which probably prompted some pain among his former fanbase.

“You think we need another hype video? The hyenas one, remember that? That didn’t really work out,” Brady says in the video. “All right, look. It’s pretty simple: Nobody is satisfied here. This team, these coaches, this family we built — it only happens once. That’s what you play for. To keep that alive for one more game. All that matters is we got a football game this weekend. So, you ready, Tampa?”

As Pats fans might recall, Brady depicted he and his team as the king of the jungle heading into the 2019 wild-card round. That proved to be inaccurate, as the Tennessee Titans took down Brady and Co. at Gillette Stadium en route to the AFC Championship Game.

It was a tough look for TB12 and made the final game of his Patriots tenure a bit more sour. But climbing back to the top is the most effective way to squash bad memories, and Brady did exactly that in his first season in Tampa Bay.