On Ugly Night In Foxboro, Nobody Looked Worse Than Patriots Fans

FOXBORO, Mass. — At the risk of coming off as sanctimonious, Patriots fans who were at Gillette Stadium on Monday night should feel embarrassed.

A raucous, tunnel-vision crowd rejected all reason and booed Mac Jones off the field after he predictably looked rusty in his first game action in a month. Their “Zappe! Zappe!” chants eventually were rewarded by Bill Belichick, who called upon Bailey Zappe in the second quarter and watched the rookie quarterback deliver consecutive touchdown drives against the Bears. With Jones standing on the sideline, Patriots fans gave Zappe a standing ovation and jubilantly celebrated Jones’ apparent benching. Hours later, the same fans were silenced as Zappe and New England cratered in a jarring 33-14 loss to Chicago.

It’s hard to undersell just how baffling the scene was. No longer interested in how good Jones was during his rookie season, Patriots fans sent a loud, unambiguously non-supportive message to a 24-year-old team-voted captain who’s garnered rave reviews for his leadership and put in a ton of work to return early from a severe high ankle sprain — all because of one bad quarter. As expected, the same fans who couldn’t be bothered to acknowledge Zappe’s weak competition the last two weeks aren’t rushing to point out that Jones was facing an actually decent passing defense.

And make no mistake: This isn’t just some high-horse column writing. Patriots players themselves also were disappointed in the fans.

“Not even as a football player, it’s tough as a man to see somebody who worked so hard get that kind of treatment,” Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers said of Jones after Monday night’s defeat. “But at the end of the day, we’re all trying to feed our families, so we’ve got to go out there and make plays for whoever’s throwing it.”

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald then asked Meyers to clarify whom he was talking about: the coaches or the fans?

“Not even the coaches, just everybody,” he said. “The crowd, all of it. It was an ugly situation, in my opinion.”