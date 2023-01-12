What Led To Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Overpowering Pelicans

Al Horford and the rest of the Boston Celtics routinely saw Jaylen Brown aggressively work his way to the basket Wednesday night.

Horford sure didn’t envy any New Orleans Pelicans defenders that tried to get in Brown’s way.

“When he drives, I feel like people feel it,” Horford told reporters as seen on NBC Sports Boston postgame coverage. “When he’s hitting you and he’s driving, that’s real. It’s good to see him play at that level and have his mind made up that he’s going to attack the paint more.”

In Boston’s 125-114 win over New Orleans at TD Garden, Brown overpowered the Pelicans en route to one of his best performances this season. Brown netted a season-high 41 points while shooting an ultra efficient 15-for-21 from the field to go along with 12 rebounds.

Brown’s attack mindset was evident early and it only grew stronger as the game went on. It was a striking contrast to the sixth-year pro’s showing Monday against the Chicago Bulls when he went 0-for-8 from beyond the arc.

Brown consistently got into the lane and finished through defenders while mixing in a 3-pointer here and there to watch his point total balloon. On one occasion, Brown showcased his strength by spinning through Trey Murphy III and Larry Nance Jr. before converting his floater in the paint while getting fouled by Murphy.

Then during his 18-point third quarter, Brown bullied rookie Dyson Daniels on a baseline drive and finished over him while once again getting fouled.