Celtics Wrap: Jaylen Brown Outduels CJ McCollum In Win Over Pelicans

The Boston Celtics improved their winning streak to four games Wednesday night, securing a 125-106 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans at TD Garden.

The Celtics improved their NBA-best record to 30-12 while the Pelicans dropped to 25-17.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Pelicans needed a boost with superstar forward Zion Williamson out of the lineup.

CJ McCollum provided it, connecting on 15-of-24 shots from the floor to lead a dangerously undermanned New Orleans squad in scoring.

The Celtics didn’t need such a boost, as their star Jayson Tatum was his usual self. They just happened to get one anyway.

Jaylen Brown was at his best against New Orleans, supplying the Celtics with one of his strongest performances of the season. The 26-year-old asserted himself physically in this one, scoring 41 points and grabbing 12 rebounds to lead the Celtics in both categories.