Where Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Rank In NBA All-Star Voting

It comes as no surprise that the current pillars of the Boston Celtics in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are in line to attend another NBA All-Star Game.
The NBA on Thursday released the latest player rankings after the second round of fan voting for the marquee exhibition contest, and both Tatum and Brown are in the top five for frontcourt players and guards, respectively, in the Eastern Conference.
Tatum, who has generated MVP buzz by averaging 30.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, moved ahead of Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid for third place and only trails the injured Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the voting.
For Brown, who notched a season-high 41 points in Wednesday’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans and is averaging a career-best 27.2 points per game this season, he ranks fourth amongst guards, but is nipping at the heels of 76ers standout James Harden. Brooklyn Nets difference-maker Kyrie Irving tops the group while Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell currently is in runner-up position.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James leads all NBA players with 4,825,229 votes.
Fans account for 50% of the vote to determine starters while current players and a media panel each hold a 25% share of the vote. The starters for the All-Star Game, as well as the two captains, will be revealed on Jan. 26.
Tatum has been named an All-Star in each of the past three seasons while Brown has earned the honor just once in his career with it coming during the 2020-21 season.
The NBA All-Star Game takes place at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19.