Where Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Rank In NBA All-Star Voting

It comes as no surprise that the current pillars of the Boston Celtics in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are in line to attend another NBA All-Star Game.

The NBA on Thursday released the latest player rankings after the second round of fan voting for the marquee exhibition contest, and both Tatum and Brown are in the top five for frontcourt players and guards, respectively, in the Eastern Conference.

Tatum, who has generated MVP buzz by averaging 30.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, moved ahead of Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid for third place and only trails the injured Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the voting.

For Brown, who notched a season-high 41 points in Wednesday’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans and is averaging a career-best 27.2 points per game this season, he ranks fourth amongst guards, but is nipping at the heels of 76ers standout James Harden. Brooklyn Nets difference-maker Kyrie Irving tops the group while Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell currently is in runner-up position.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James leads all NBA players with 4,825,229 votes.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant lead their respective conferences in the second fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T.



Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each.



The next fan update is Jan. 19. pic.twitter.com/SEwhsuNWcE — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 12, 2023

Fans account for 50% of the vote to determine starters while current players and a media panel each hold a 25% share of the vote. The starters for the All-Star Game, as well as the two captains, will be revealed on Jan. 26.