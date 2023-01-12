Odell Beckham Jr. Claps Back At Critics Of Plane Incident

Details of Odell Beckham Jr.’s plane incident were revealed Thursday, but the NFL free agent wide receiver isn’t sweating anything.

Days before he was scheduled to meet with three 2022 playoff teams, Beckham in late November was kicked off a Miami flight bound for Los Angeles after refusing to put on his seat belt. Initial reports claimed the American Airlines crew tried to wake the 30-year-old up, but he was unresponsive. Beckham was then ordered to exit the plane and the rest of the passengers were forced to deboard as well.

The 30-year-old has given his side of the story, but a five-minute video of the incident was leaked on social media Wednesday. Beckham was of sound mind and good health and got into a tense exchange with a passenger, who might have been peeved at having to deboard the plane.

The three-time Pro Bowler caught some flak for the incident, and Beckham noted he doesn’t have to address everything in his life and pointed out he’s largely kept a low profile after he won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams.

“I (know) who I am. Period,” Beckham tweeted Thursday. “All the rest and opinions really don?t matter to me. Have a blessed day and enjoy the (cheese) board!”

Beckham added: “My favorite least favorite thing about this worlds besides people who don?t (know) what they?re talkin bout is we can cut up any video however we want to make it (look) exactly how we want GOOD or BAD. Funny world we live in. No (cap).”

Beckham had a follow-up tweet claiming the incident won’t be in the history books and is just the “new for the day.”

The wide receiver remains a free agent even after aggressive interest from the Dallas Cowboys.