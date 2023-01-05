Why Damar Hamlin Injury, Aftermath Hit Home For Bill Belichick

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick doesn’t typically tune into “Monday Night Football” when his Patriots aren’t participating. But he did this week, aiming to glean any insight he could about New England’s next opponent, the Buffalo Bills.

Belichick was watching when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collided with Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, collapsed on the field and had to be resuscitated with CPR and a defibrillator before being rushed to a local hospital.

The terrifying scene instantly transported the legendary head coach back to Dec. 21, 1997, at the Pontiac Superdome. Belichick was the New York Jets’ defensive coordinator at the time, and he watched from the sideline as Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Brown suffered a severe spinal cord injury on a routine tackle and was knocked unconscious.

After sharing well-wishes for Hamlin, the Bills and the Bengals during the opening statement of his Thursday news conference, Belichick recalled that night in Detroit, which he called “chilling.”

“I’ll just say on a personal level, I usually don’t watch a Monday night game,” the Patriots coach said. “I’ll maybe randomly flip through it or whatever. But because we were playing Buffalo on a short week, I happened to have it on, and when I saw the situation, it reminded me very much of one that I experienced when I was with the Jets in 1997.

“We played the Lions in I think it was the last game of the year, and Reggie Brown was injured. It was kind of a normal play. Adrian Murrell carried the ball and got tackled, everybody got up and went back to the huddle, and Reggie laid on the field, didn’t move and was unconscious for quite a while. Ten minutes, something like that. The whole process took a long time — about a half-hour.

“By the time he finally was given CPR and revived and then put on the board and put on the ambulance and driven off the field at the Silverdome, it was quite a lengthy process where the teams looked very much like the game Monday night of concern and thought and prayer, kneeling and so forth. It was a very chilling game, one that I’ll obviously never forget. I’ve been to a lot of games, but there’s some that just — there’s a moment that sticks out, and that would be one of them.”