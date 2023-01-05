Yankees Make Another High-Profile Addition To Front Office

The New York Yankees are stocking up on former general managers.

The Yankees on Thursday announced they’ve hired Omar Minaya as senior advisor to baseball operations, a move that comes on the heels of New York adding Brian Sabean as executive advisor to senior vice president and GM Brian Cashman.

Minaya, 64, previously served as general manager of the Montreal Expos (2002-04) and New York Mets (2005-10). He also held positions with Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association.

Sabean, 66, rejoined the Yankees this week after spending the past 30 years in the San Francisco Giants front office. He served as San Francisco’s senior vice president and GM from 1996 to 2015 and its executive vice president of baseball operations from 2015 to 2018, but a return to the Bronx represents a homecoming of sorts. Sabean began his baseball career with the Yankees in the late 1980s and early 1990s, playing a huge scouting role in the franchise’s eventual dynasty that followed.

It’s been a busy offseason for the Yankees, who re-signed Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract and signed Carlos Rodón to a six-year, $162 million deal. Bringing in Minaya and Sabean — two high-profile executives — to work under Cashman obviously doesn’t move the needle quite as much, but they’re nevertheless notable hires as New York tries to balance its analytical expertise with a more traditional scouting approach.