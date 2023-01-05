Bills, Teammate Share Great News On Damar Hamlin’s Recovery

The most encouraging Damar Hamlin update yet came courtesy of a fellow Buffalo Bills defensive back.

Bills rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam tweeted Thursday morning that Hamlin was “doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement” as he recovered from the cardiac arrest he suffered during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Thank you God,” Elam tweeted. “Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3!”

Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3! — Kaiir Elam (@kaiirelam5) January 5, 2023

Minutes later, the Bills released a statement saying Hamlin “has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours.”

“While still critically ill,” the statement read, “he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”

Hamlin, a second-year safety, has been hospitalized at University of Cincinnati Medical Center since he collapsed during Monday night’s game at Paycor Stadium and had to be resuscitated on the field.