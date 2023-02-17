Derek Carr Reportedly Taking Free Agent Visit To Patriots Rival

Derek Carr’s release from the Las Vegas Raiders allowed him to get a one-month head start on NFL free agency.

The veteran quarterback’s search for a new team reportedly will take him to East Rutherford, N.J., this weekend.

Carr has a visit scheduled with the QB-needy New York Jets, according to a report Friday from NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. He previously met with the New Orleans Saints as he considers his next move.

The #Jets are bringing in free agent QB Derek Carr for a visit this weekend, sources say. It?ll be the second meeting with a team for Carr, who visited the #Saints prior to his release by the #Raiders.



Carr is in the process of evaluating all options now that he?s a free agent. pic.twitter.com/ycttnb80je — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 17, 2023

The 31-year-old Carr, who played nine seasons with the Raiders before falling out of favor with head coach Josh McDaniels, is one of several high-profile quarterbacks who could change teams this offseason. Others include Jimmy Garoppolo, who will not re-sign in San Francisco, and Aaron Rodgers, who could be traded by the Green Bay Packers.

Garoppolo and Rodgers also have been rumored as potential targets for the Jets, who boast a talented roster but were held back by poor quarterback play this season. Zach Wilson, who failed to live up to his draft status as the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, is not expected to start for New York in 2023.

Despite allowing the fourth-fewest points in the NFL, the Jets lost their final six games to finish 7-10 and miss the playoffs for the 12th straight season.