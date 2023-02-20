Jets In ‘Ultimate Predicament’ When Choosing Next Quarterback

The New York Jets have made it known they are in the market for a veteran quarterback this offseason.

But choosing the franchise’s next signal-caller, even though whoever the Jets obtain will provide an immediate upgrade over Zach Wilson, is far from an easy decision and one that could turn New York from a fringe playoff team into a legitimate contender.

The Jets reportedly met with former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr last week and ESPN’s Jeff Darlington noted on “Get Up” on Monday that the organization could see Carr succeeding at a high level with New York.

But the Jets also have their eyes on Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has an uncertain future with Green Bay. New York, like the rest of the NFL, is waiting to see if Rodgers forces his way out via trade.

But as Darlington explains, the Jets can only wait for so long.

“Derek Carr visited with the team and I’m told that it was a very positive meeting,” Darlington said, as transcribed by MassLive’s Chris Mason. “That the Jets really believe Derek Carr is the type of quarterback that can lead them to a potential championship and they also believe that the meeting went really well. Here’s the rub though: Aaron Rodgers still lingers and the team also remains fascinated with the possibility of adding him.

“So why is that a problem? The timeline. Right now we’re looking at a situation where Aaron Rodgers hasn’t even gone to the Packers to say whether he wants to be traded. We don’t know if the Packers would be willing to trade him… so do the Jets go hard for Derek Carr now? Or do they risk potentially losing him and waiting it out for Aaron Rodgers? It is an ultimate predicament.”