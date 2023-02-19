NFL Rumors: Packers ‘Disgusted,’ ‘Done With’ Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has been the Packers’ starting quarterback since 2008, but it sounds like that’s going to change in the upcoming NFL season.

There’s been an abundance of chatter about Rodgers potentially leaving Green Bay ever since the Packers lost their 2022 finale and failed to qualify for the postseason. The four-time NFL MVP effectively holds all the cards when it comes to his future, and one report indicated Green Bay would happily move forward with Rodgers if he decides he wants to stay with the only NFL organization he’s ever known.

However, longtime Packers reporter Bob McGinn spoke to someone with “first-hand knowledge” of the organization and has a different understanding of the Rodgers-Green Bay relationship.

“They are done with Rodgers,” McGinn told GoLongTD.com colleague Tyler Dunne on a recent podcast, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk. “He’s not coming back. I mean, they’re disgusted with him, and they’re done with him. And they’re moving on.”

In addition to potential frustration with Rodgers, the Packers also might want to see what they have in Jordan Love, the 26th overall pick in the 2020 draft. Love only made one start in his first three NFL seasons and Green Bay soon will have to decide if it wants to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2024 campaign. Another season of Love on the bench effectively would signal a completely wasted investment by the Packers.

As for Rodgers, there should be plenty of suitors if Green Bay decides to trade the future Hall of Famer. The ready-to-win New York Jets make a lot of sense as a potential destination.