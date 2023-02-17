Ex-NFL Pro Bowler Claims Aaron Rodgers Is Too ‘Sensitive’ For New York

The future of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers remains nothing short of a mystery.

However, the 39-year-old already has one naysayer in New York who wants no part of Rodgers’ potential arrival in the city next season with the New York Jets rumored to be a suitor.

Tiki Barber, who spent 10 seasons as a New York Giants running back, highlighted the biggest issue that he has with Rodgers. Barber believes that Rodgers is too sensitive to handle the questions, criticism and overall nature of dealing with the New York media as an athlete. This critical response spawned from Rodgers’ darkness retreat, which the Packers QB announced as his solution to figuring out his NFL future.

“It just made me start to realize that, if (Rodgers) is that sensitive that he gets upset that people, reporters, opinion-makers, influencers, whoever want to talk about him, he is going to struggle in New York,” Barber said Wednesday on WFAN in New York. “I don’t know if it’s the right move for him. I don’t know if I want him in New York if this is going to be his reaction to things that don’t matter. If Aaron Rodgers doesn’t want people talking about him, talking about his offseason, talking about his personal life, talking about all these things. … He needs to stop talking.”

Rodgers wasn’t too fond of the reporting done on his retreat and took issue with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter. And while the four-time MVP hasn’t shied away from being transparent with the public, Barber feels that’s exactly where Rodgers is at fault.

“When you go and you do something that feels odd to normal society which is going to sit in a cabin in the woods for four days in complete century isolation, we’re gonna talk about it,” Barber said. “… For him to get offended by that, he’s not gonna handle the intensity of the New York mediascape.”