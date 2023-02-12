Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Most Definitive Report Yet Tying Jets To QB

We still have no idea what’s in store for Aaron Rodgers post-darkness retreat. Will he continue playing? If he opts against retiring, will he request a trade from the Green Bay Packers?

As we wait for Rodgers to emerge from wherever he is, the Jets apparently are kicking the tires on a potential deal for the superstar quarterback.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Sunday afternoon reported the Jets recently reached out to the Packers to inquire about a possible trade for Rodgers. New York has been floated as a potential destination for Rodgers over the last few weeks, but Fowler’s report is the most definitive in tying the Jets to the superstar quarterback.

“The New York Jets have inquired about Aaron Rodgers’ availability with the Green Bay Packers, per sources,” Fowler tweeted. “A move that was expected as New York explores veteran options.”

The Jets finished 7-10 this season, primarily due to receiving poor quarterback play from sophomore Zach Wilson. Veteran Mike White played well upon replacing Wilson, but the fifth-year QB wound up missing time due to a ribs injury.

New York, which recently hired Rodgers’ former offensive coordinator in Green Bay, Nathaniel Hackett, as its new OC, might be an above-average quarterback away from being a true contender in the AFC. Obviously, the Jets will surge even further up the conference hierarchy if they’re able to land Rodgers this offseason.