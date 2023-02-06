Ex-Texans Coach Believes Bill O’Brien-DeAndre Hopkins Reunion Would Work

Bill O’Brien and DeAndre Hopkins didn’t have the best relationship during their six seasons together in Houston.

In fact, Hopkins said after his 2020 trade to Arizona that he had “no relationship” with O’Brien, his head coach with the Texans.

But one assistant coach who overlapped with both believes O’Brien and Hopkins would be able to “easily” work together if they were to reunite in New England.

John Perry, the Texans’ receivers coach for Hopkins’ final two seasons with the franchise, recently told MassLive.com’s Mark Daniels that he knows O’Brien and Hopkins have “great respect” for each other. The Patriots last month hired O’Brien as their new offensive coordinator, and Hopkins has been rumored as a potential trade target as the Cardinals enter a possible rebuild.

“I think adult relationships are always complicated no matter what you do,” Perry said. “But the thing is when you look at DeAndre Hopkins and his relationship with Coach O’Brien, both of them brought out the best in each other. I still have a strong relationship with Coach (O’Brien) and with DeAndre. He and I speak all the time.

“I know they would easily be able to work together again because they’re both professionals and both want the same thing, which is just to play at a high level and give their team the best opportunity to win.”

Perry, who currently is the offensive coordinator at Lamar, said he “would bet (O’Brien’s) relationship with Hopkins was similar to his relationship with Tom Brady” during O’Brien’s first stint as New England’s OC. O’Brien’s and Brady’s fiery personalities resulted in occasional clashes, including a memorable sideline screaming match during a 2011 game.