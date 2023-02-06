Never Forget Brutal Falcons Tweet From Super Bowl Collapse Vs. Patriots

Six years ago the greatest comeback in sports history took place at NRG Stadium in Houston as the New England Patriots overcome an unfathomable deficit and defeated the Atlanta Falcons in overtime to win Super Bowl LI.

People don’t forget.

The six-year anniversary Sunday caused many to reflect on the 28-3 comeback led by legendary quarterback Tom Brady, which featured the Patriots scoring 25 points between the fourth quarter and overtime. Additionally, one specific tweet from the Falcons’ official Twitter account made rounds on social media.

“15 minutes away….” the organization tweeted that February night as the Falcons entered the fourth quarter leading the Patriots by three possessions, 28-9, after a failed extra point by New England.

Well, many took to Twitter on Sunday and questioned how and why the Falcons organization had not deleted that specific tweet. Sure, it might not be the first order of business after James White’s game-winning touchdown completed the comeback in overtime, but the last six years have presented more than enough opportunities to do so.

No one would judge y?all if you deleted this. We?d all understand https://t.co/TUl3LCbgi5 — Marcus Sniffles (@ktseavepod) February 6, 2023

It's been five years, how haven't you deleted this yet? https://t.co/zLm8eQoxif — Robert Sullivan (@RFPSullivan) February 6, 2023

Your yearly reminder that this tweet exists ? https://t.co/gtkAndwgCy — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 5, 2023

Perhaps Atlanta will have some time this offseason to get rid of the tweet as it’s sure to make its way back around next February if not.