Patriots Mailbag: Pats Should Make This Exception For Tom Brady

Mailbag time! Let’s dive right into your New England Patriots questions as Tom Brady adjusts to his new life as a retired NFL player.

@MrPierre84

How do you see the Patriots retiring Tom Brady and his number 12? Do you see a ring of honour or a banner?

It’ll be interesting to see how the team handles that. Brady’s number essentially is already retired — the Patriots haven’t issued it since he left three years ago, and I highly doubt they will in the future — and should become the first since Bruce Armstrong’s No. 78 in 2001 to officially be taken out of circulation.

Unlike many teams, the Patriots don’t publicly display their retired numbers anywhere inside Gillette Stadium. No ring of honor, no banners, no nothing. I believe they should buck that trend for a player of Brady’s stature. He deserves to have his No. 12 both retired and emblazoned on some sort of permanent in-stadium tribute.

In case you missed it, I laid out my full four-part plan for how the Patriots should honor Brady now that his career officially is over:

@erol2007erol

Is it really worth it to spend more time and opportunities on Mac? Have we not seen enough these 2 seasons?

I wouldn’t give up on Mac Jones just yet. Yes, he struggled this season — and isn’t completely blameless for those struggles — but he was placed in the worst possible situation from an offensive coaching standpoint. He was being coached by a guy who had never coached quarterbacks and running plays called by a guy who’d never called plays. We’ve discussed all of this ad nauseam.

The circumstances will be markedly different for Jones in 2023. Bill O’Brien was the perfect choice to take over as New England’s new offensive coordinator and QBs coach, and he should be able to morph Jones back into the promising passer everyone thought he was a year ago.

If he can’t? If Jones’ problems persist even with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge out of the picture? Then we can start talking about a quarterback change.