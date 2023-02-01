Fellow NFL Legend J.J. Watt ‘Hazes’ Newly Retired Tom Brady

We’re still five years away from the 2028 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement, but two seats in that Canton class already are set in stone.

One of them belongs to J.J. Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year who announced his impending retirement at the tail end of the Arizona Cardinals’ 2022 season. The other is reserved for Tom Brady, who announced his retirement Wednesday, exactly a year to the day he called it a career for the first time. However, the seven-time Super Bowl champion insisted there isn’t a comeback in store for him this offseason.

Watt was among the first wave of athletes who saluted Brady on social media after he released his minute-long retirement video to the public. The legendary pass-rusher extended an invitation to his fellow retiree, but there was a catch.

“Greatest of All Time. No question, no debate. It’s been an honor and a privilege,” Watt tweeted. “PS – The newly retired group meets on the golf course every morning at 10am. Drinks are on the new guy, so bring your wallet.”

Brady now will have plenty of time to golf or do whatever else interests him off the football field. But given his renowned preparation and attention to detail, Brady probably will waste no time gearing up for his new gig with FOX.