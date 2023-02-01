Revisiting Tom Brady’s Comments About One-Day Patriots Contract

The biggest question facing Tom Brady this offseason was answered Wednesday morning: The greatest quarterback in NFL history will not continue playing in 2023. He has officially retired, this time for good.

The question now becomes: What kind of pomp and circumstance, if any, awaits Brady in the coming days and weeks?

Patriots fans surely will wonder whether Brady intends to sign a one-day contract with New England and retire as a member of the franchise for whom he played 20 seasons. The controversy surrounding last year’s bogus retirement statement, in which Brady omitted any mention of the Patriots, might indicate a hesitance to sign on for such a ceremony, but it probably is best not to read too much into it.

Brady clearly had no real intentions of retiring last year, and as such, we can’t really glean anything from his words and actions in the month that followed.

However, it’s worth revisiting the comments Brady made when directly asked about the topic following an Oct. 2021 game between the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Hours before the game, New England owner Robert Kraft made his feelings on the matter perfectly clear.

” … Life has its twist and turns,” Kraft said. “And, look, I’m always rooting for Tommy except when he’s playing us. In the end, I hope and believe he’ll come back here, we’ll give him his red jacket, just like we gave you, and he’ll retire a Patriot.”