Fenway Park Plays Host To Electric Call Of Duty Tournament

BOSTON — Fenway Park has hosted events of all kinds over the years, but the recently opened MGM Music Hall at Fenway has provided an opportunity for the historic venue to try something new.

The Call of Duty League Major II tournament is in town, taking place at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway from Feb. 2-5. The major will have $500,000 of prizing on the line to start the new league year, with 12 teams competing for the grand prize of $200,000.

The Boston Breach are playing host to the tournament, with the Atlanta Faze, Florida Mutineers, London Royal Ravens, Los Angeles Guerillas, Los Angeles Thieves, Minnesota Rokkr, New York Subliners, Optic Texas, Seattle Surge, Toronto Ultra and Vegas Legion rounding out the field.

For those unaware, each matchup will pit two teams together in a best-of-five series. The squads play three separate modes (Hardpoint, Search & Destroy, Control) on different maps. Winning a game earns a team one match point, with the first team to reach three taking home the win.

The second-annual event is coming off a successful first tournament, where the Subliners pulled out the win to crown themselves as the inaugural champions. The difference this season? The venue, as Major II will be the first event of its kind to take place in a music venue.

As teams arrived to Boston, they were given an opportunity to take in the historic venue.