Micah Parsons Destroys Barstool Sports For Cowboys-Eagles Take

Micah Parsons put rivalries aside once his Cowboys were eliminated from the 2022 NFL playoffs.

Parsons spotlighted a player on one of Dallas’ fiercest foes during the NFC Championship Game. The star linebacker praised Lane Johnson for playing against the San Francisco 49ers with a torn groin and told the Eagles offensive tackle to “go win a bowl for our division.”

The encouragement didn’t sit well with Barstool Sports’ “Reags,” who published a story Monday titled “Micah Parsons Telling Lane Johnson To ‘Go Win A Bowl For Our Division’ Is The Lowest, Saddest Moment In Cowboys History.” The opinion piece prompted the second-year ‘backer to go scorched earth on Twitter.

“You people are sick!” Parsons said in response to Barstool Sports’ tweet. “You will sit in your own misery because of lack of accomplishments than root for others!! I have no Shame! The league is a brotherhood ! I’ll never pray down on another man success nor be ashamed to say I’m happy for my brothers success!”

Cowboys fans probably aren’t crazy about Parsons showing support for the Eagles either. But it’s clear the 2021 first-round pick won’t be bullied into rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium.