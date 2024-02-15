The wait is almost over, college football fans.

EA Sports on Thursday confirmed the long-rumored revival of its college football video game series. The game developer shared the first teaser trailer for “College Football 25”, which will be fully revealed in May and released sometime this summer.

The wildly popular franchise has lain dormant since EA Sports released “NCAA Football 14” in the summer of 2013. Michigan legend Denard Robinson was featured on the cover.

Story continues below advertisement

The cover athlete — if there even will be one — for the new installment hasn’t been revealed. But that’s of little concern to fans, who likely are just happy this once-great gaming franchise is back.

Here’s hoping it lives up to its predecessors, something recent additions to the “Madden” franchise have failed to do.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More Football:

This Tee Higgins Rumor Not Good News For Receiver-Needy Patriots

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images