The wait is almost over, college football fans.

EA Sports on Thursday confirmed the long-rumored revival of its college football video game series. The game developer shared the first teaser trailer for “College Football 25”, which will be fully revealed in May and released sometime this summer.

Yeah, It’s really happening! Coming this summer. Full reveal in May #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/yMMXz7OeR8 — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 15, 2024

The wildly popular franchise has lain dormant since EA Sports released “NCAA Football 14” in the summer of 2013. Michigan legend Denard Robinson was featured on the cover.

The cover athlete — if there even will be one — for the new installment hasn’t been revealed. But that’s of little concern to fans, who likely are just happy this once-great gaming franchise is back.

Here’s hoping it lives up to its predecessors, something recent additions to the “Madden” franchise have failed to do.