The Bruins traveled to Toronto on Wednesday night to face off against the Maple Leafs and snapped their only three-game losing streak of the season with a 5-2 win in the heart of Ontario.

Linus Ullmark continued to show his impressive play between the pipes with 33 saves on the night, while Pavel Zacha tallied two goals in the third period to secure the win for the B’s.

For more from the game, George Balekji has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts in the video above.