What Opponents Of Bruins, Celtics Said Reinforces Title Hopes For Both

The Bruins and Celtics delivered a pair of Wednesday night whoopings against division rivals that should continue to put their respective leagues on notice.

The Bruins horsed around with the Maple Leafs for two periods in Toronto. They then decided to impose their will as big brother, placing their hand in the middle of Toronto’s forehead, and the Leafs flailed before petering out. The NHL’s best third-period team outscored Toronto 3-1 in the final 20, including two goals in a span of just over three minutes to cruise to a 5-2 win.

Meanwhile, on Causeway Street, the Celtics led 46-16 in the first, led by 49 at one point and laughed their way to a 43-point win over the hapless Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden.

Certainly, the B’s and C’s put forth impressive performances that speak for themselves. However, it’s what their opponents said after the game that further solidifies both as the preeminent championship favorites.

In Toronto, the Maple Leafs came away believing they’re close to the Bruins. Boston has won two of three this season with its division rival, but the Leafs swept the season series last year. Then, of course, the last three playoff series between the Original Six rivals have gone seven games.

Yet, as close as Toronto might feel it is to the Bruins, there’s still a significant enough gap — and the Maple Leafs know it. Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe called the Bruins “the class of the league” after the game, another loss that leaves the Leafs searching for answers.

“The margins are thin,” Keefe told reporters, per Sportsnet. “But over the course of the season, it’s significant. They just stay with it. They’re 40 goals better than any team in the NHL. So, it’s a significant gap between them and the rest of the league when you look at the season in its entirety.