How Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Believes He Benefited From First Career Ejection

Celtics star Jayson Tatum crossed another item off his list of NBA experiences Monday night.

Tatum was forced to hit the showers early in Boston’s ugly loss to the New York Knicks. After receiving a technical late in the third quarter for bemoaning the lack of a foul call on a dunk, the MVP candidate picked up another tech with 3:46 left in the game when he sarcastically complimented the officiating at Madison Square Garden. The pair of techs marked the first career ejection for the sixth-year pro.

After the Celtics’ 15-point loss in the Big Apple, a smiling Tatum pointed out the silver lining of being tossed.

“But all the great players get thrown out a few times in their career,” Tatum told reporters, per ESPN. “So, it’s good for my rep.”

An actual benefit of the ejection for Tatum and the Celtics was a little extra rest for the four-time All-Star. Entering Tuesday’s slate of games, only three players in the entire league have played more minutes this season than the 26-year-old Tatum.

Monday night’s game closed the book on a three-game road trip for the Celtics, who will return home Wednesday night for a matchup with the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. Tipoff from TD Garden is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.