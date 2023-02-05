How Kyrie Irving Reportedly Feels After Trade To Mavericks

Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Nets and he received just that as Brooklyn reportedly dealt the star point guard to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon, a mere two days after Irving’s request.

The talented-yet-controversial All-NBA guard is said to be “ecstatic” about the joining the Mavericks and is “looking forward” to teaming up with fellow star Luka Doncic, according to Chris Haynes, an NBA insider for TNT and Bleacher Report.

Kyrie Irving is said to be ?ecstatic? about the trade to Dallas Mavericks and ?looking forward? to joining forces with Luka Don?i?, a league source tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 5, 2023

The Nets are trading Irving to the Mavericks for guard Spencer Dinwiddie, forward Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick as well as second-round picks in 2027 and 2029, as first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Charania also reported Brooklyn is sending veteran Markieff Morris to Dallas.

The Mavericks beat out the Los Angeles Lakers in pursuit of Irving, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Dallas currently is in sixth place in the Western Conference and the tandem of Irving and Doncic elevates them in a wide-open conference.

Haynes also reported shortly after the Nets-Mavs agreement that should Brooklyn be interested in trading Kevin Durant, the Phoenix Suns are among the teams prepared to pursue the superstar.

The NBA trade deadline is scheduled for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.