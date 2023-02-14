How Lakers’ LeBron James Reacted To Boos At Super Bowl LVII

Lakers star LeBron James did not receive a warm welcome at State Farm Stadium on Sunday night.

James was booed by fans in attendance when he was shown on the jumbotron during the Super Bowl LVII matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The volume of the boos for James wasn’t as high as those for Walter Payton Man of the Year Dak Prescott before kickoff, but the jeers nonetheless were significant.

How did James respond? By putting an imaginary crown on his head. Of course, Super Bowl Sunday was five days after James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record and became the new all-time leading scorer in NBA history.

We’re going to assume the brunt of the boos came from Eagles fans, who typically aren’t a fan of anyone who doesn’t have an attachment to Philadelphia. However, James might have earned some brownie points with Philly natives with his tweets at the end of Sunday’s game. The future Hall of Fame forward was not happy with the holding penalty on cornerback James Bradberry, which effectively doomed the Eagles’ chances of hoisting a second Lombardi Trophy in five years.

As for James’ Lakers, they deserve some boos after losing four out of their last five games.