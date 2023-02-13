Eagles Corner Admits Fault On Controversial Super Bowl Penalty

James Bradberry’s back-breaking defensive holding penalty in the final minutes of Super Bowl LVII triggered a wave of complaints from around the NFL world — but none from Bradberry himself.

Speaking with reporters at State Farm Stadium after the Philadelphia Eagles’ 38-35 loss to the Chiefs, Bradberry admitted he did hold Kansas City wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on the play in question.

“It was holding,” the Eagles cornerback said, via The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin. “I tugged on the jersey.”

James Bradberry takes accountability for his controversial penalty. ?It was a holding. I tugged on the jersey.? pic.twitter.com/YqT7wsAzMY — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 13, 2023

James Bradberry: I pulled on his jersey. They called it. I was hoping they would let it ride. pic.twitter.com/JwCi4laT56 — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 13, 2023

Bradberry’s penalty wiped out a third-down incompletion and extended what proved to be the game-winning drive for Kansas City. The Chiefs were in field-goal range regardless, but the flag allowed them to drain nearly all of the remaining time off the clock before sending Harrison Butker onto the field for the deciding 27-yard kick.

Had the incompletion to Smith-Schuster stood, the Eagles likely would have gotten the ball back down three with about 1:40 remaining.