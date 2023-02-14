NFL Analyst Projects Patriots’ Picks In Three-Round 2023 Mock Draft

One NFL draft analyst believes the Patriots will provide support for Mac Jones with their first two picks this spring.

New England is scheduled to pick 14th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, which would mark Bill Belichick and company’s highest selection since 2008 if they don’t trade back. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter believes the Patriots will keep the pick and select Broderick Jones, an offensive tackle out of Georgia.

“New England’s offensive tackle depth chart must be addressed, with Isaiah Wynn and Marcus Cannon approaching free agency,” Reuter wrote. “Jones is not the biggest tackle (6-4, 310), but he plays with attitude and possesses the strength and agility to line up outside in the NFL.”

Reuter expects the Patriots to stay focused on the offensive side of the ball in Round 2 and take TCU’s Quentin Johnston with the 46th overall pick. At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Johnston is a big-bodied wide receiver who can help New England stretch the field. You can read a full overview of Johnston courtesy of draft analyst Lance Zierlein here.

And for the second consecutive year, Reuter believes the Patriots will use a third-round pick on a cornerback. Riley Moss is tabbed as the 76th overall pick in this mock, and Zierlein believes the “instinctive” corner would be able to bring soft hands and a physical brand of football to Foxboro. Zierlein also thinks the 6-foot, 193-pound Iowa product has a chance to play safety at the NFL level.

The three-day 2023 draft is set to kick off April 27. Factoring in the expected compensatory process results, the Patriots are projected to have 11 total picks.