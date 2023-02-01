Julian Edelman Makes Offer To Tom Brady After QB’s Retirement

Julian Edelman wants to be teammates with Tom Brady again.

No, we’re not talking about Brady throwing to Edelman in an NFL game, something the duo did better than most quarterback-wide receiver tandems in league history across a decade in New England. A football reunion is off the table, as Edelman recently ended comeback speculation and Brady on Wednesday retired “for good.”

We’re talking about the Patriots legends teaming up in a different arena, an idea the Super Bowl LIII MVP pitched to the seven-time champion when he honored TB12 on social media.

“You only get one super emotional reaction to the goat retiring, and I used mine up,” Edelman tweeted. “So I’ll just say this. Learning from you as a player, teammate, leader, son, brother, and father has been the experience of a lifetime. Love you buddy. PS. Pickleball partners?”

The pickleball court wouldn’t be the only realm where Brady and Edelman could rejoin forces. Both will be no-brainer selections for the Patriots Hall of Fame when the time comes.