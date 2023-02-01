Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Maple Leafs Lines, Pairings

The Bruins look to go into the All-Star break on a high note.

Boston is in the midst of a three-game losing streak — its first skid of the season — and takes on a Toronto Maple Leafs team that has won three of their last four games.

The Taylor Hall on the top line experiment is over, as David Pastrnak was taking rushes with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron this week. The Bruins have struggled to find a replacement for Jake DeBrusk while he’s on long-term injured reserve with a hand and lower-body injury, but we know how well Pastrnak meshes with Bergeron and Marchand.

Jakub Lauko, who was recalled from Providence this week, will slot in on the fourth line with A.J. Greer and Trent Frederic. Vinni Lettieri also was recalled, but he was injured during Tuesday’s practice and was unable to travel.

Jim Montgomery, per usual, did not name a starting goalie. But Linus Ullmark was first off the ice Wednesday morning, indicating he likely will be the starter. He’ll oppose Ilya Samsonov.

Puck drop for Bruins-Maple Leafs from Scotiabank Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action beginning at 6:30 p.m. on NESN.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams: