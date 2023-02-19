NBA Rumors: Kevin Love Talked With This Team Before Agreeing To Join Heat

It seems Kevin Love was going to remain in the Eastern Conference one way or the other after reaching a contract buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Love plans to sign with the Miami Heat after clearing waivers, as reported Sunday by ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. But the decision by Love wasn’t made before he talked with at least one other Eastern Conference franchise with title aspirations.

Wojnarowski also reported that Love had conversations with the Philadelphia 76ers prior to making the decision to join the Heat. Miami emerged as a suitor for Love as soon as reports surfaced the 34-year-old was finalizing a contract buyout with Cleveland. The buyout was agreed to Saturday.

Love spent his last eight-plus seasons with the Cavaliers though he fell out of the rotation over the last few weeks. The five-time NBA All-Star is averaging career lows of 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season, but he’s been limited to 20 minutes per contest.

The Heat currently are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference while the 76ers entered the NBA All-Star break as the third seed, one ahead of the now Love-less Cavaliers.