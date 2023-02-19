NBA Rumors: Kevin Love Finds New Team After Cavaliers Exit

Kevin Love reportedly is going from one Eastern Conference contender to another.

Love on Saturday agreed to a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who entered the NBA All-Star break sitting fourth in the East standings. The veteran forward cleared waivers and intends to sign a contract with the seventh-place Miami Heat, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski who spoke to Love’s agent.

Wojnarowski reported the expectation for Love in Miami is for the 34-year-old to “play a sizeable role in the Heat’s frontcourt rotation.” Erik Spoelstra’s team was in dire need of an infusion of size, so much so that Miami reportedly plans to also sign free-agent center Cody Zeller on Monday.

Love averaged 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game across 41 contests with Cleveland this season, with both figures serving as career lows for the 15th-year pro. Should the Heat quickly get Love on board, he could be in line to make his Miami debut Friday night in Milwaukee against the Bucks.