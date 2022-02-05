It’s Been Five Years Since Patriots Were Down 28-3 To Falcons In Super Bowl LI

NESN Logo Sign In

Five years ago, the New England Patriots were down 28-3 to the Atlanta Falcons.

It looked grim for New England heading into the final quarter of Super Bowl LI. The Falcons held a 19-point lead and sent out a tweet saying “15 minutes away….”

Little did they know what was about to happen.

The Patriots put up 25 unanswered points to tie the game at 28-28 to force overtime. New England won the coin toss and received the kickoff in OT.

James White, who had been a force all game, was tossed the ball from Tom Brady on the final play, made his way through everyone and into the end zone to complete the improbable comeback. Brady earned his fifth Super Bowl ring and was named the MVP for the fourth time.

Five years ago today, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI ?



Over the last five years, there have been plenty of 28-3 jokes that pop up on March 28. Even Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan acknowledged it when Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL.