NFL Rumors: Packers Want Aaron Rodgers Back — On One Condition

The Packers reportedly want Aaron Rodgers, as long as he wants them.

A Green Bay exit felt increasingly likely for Rodgers in the weeks following the end of the 2022 season. The chatter recently reached a new height when a longtime Packers reporter claimed the organization was “disgusted” with Rodgers, the organization’s starting quarterback since 2008.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero has a different read on the situation, though. The league insider is under the impression Green Bay would move forward with Rodgers if he truly wants to maintain the relationship.

“If he wants to return to Green Bay, the Packers — as long as he’s fully bought in — want him back,” Pelissero said Tuesday on “The Rich Eisen Show.” “They had good conversations after the season. Down the stretch last season, he played at a high level. He kept them in it. Obviously, Week 18 didn’t go the way they wanted. There would also need to be further conversations about making sure everybody is on the same page about the direction that the roster and the organization is going.”

Pelissero isn’t the only prominent NFL insider who can see Rodgers staying put in Green Bay. A “very important Packers source” told ESPN’s Jeff Darlington that the expectation is for the four-time MVP to stay with the team that drafted him 18 years ago.