Boston Globe Media, NESN Launch Daily Program, ‘Boston Globe Today’

Debuting spring 2023, show will air live on NESN and stream on Globe.com and the NESN 360

app.

BOSTON — Boston Globe Media and NESN announced the launch of “Boston Globe Today,” a jointly produced, in-depth news and sports program debuting across multiple platforms in spring 2023. The half-hour show will air Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. ET on NESN and will stream on the NESN 360 app, the Globe’s app, and on globe.com.

“Boston Globe Today” will provide an in-depth perspective on stories from the Globe’s newsroom, offering a deeper dive of major news, politics, business, and entertainment stories and how they impact New Englanders.

“We are continuously improving the ways that we deliver vital news and information to our community, and are excited to build a television show that will bring the Globe’s award-winning journalism to a broader audience,” said Linda Henry, Boston Globe Media CEO. “Boston Globe Today reflects our commitment to serve our community, invest in local journalism, and for Boston Globe Media to be an innovative news leader.”

Veteran television host and national media personality, Segun Oduolowu, will host the series.

“I’m thrilled to join the Boston Globe Today team, working on this exciting collaboration between the Globe and NESN, Oduolowu said. “I look forward to diving into the stories affecting this historic city and New England at large, drawing on the considerable talents of the Globe newsroom.”

“Boston Globe Today” will air from a new, state-of-the-art broadcast studio in The Boston Globe’s downtown newsroom. The show will focus on news Monday through Thursday, while devoting Friday to sports. On Friday, Boston Globe sports columnist, Christopher Gasper, will anchor the coverage and will merge NESN and the Globe’s sports media expertise and award-winning journalism.