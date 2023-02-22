Aaron Rodgers-Packers Report Might Speed Up Jets’ Derek Carr Decision

The New York Jets seem to be close to making a decision on their next quarterback, but they should be wary on waiting too long to make a choice.

Aaron Rodgers has yet to emerge from his darkness retreat, as of Wednesday. The Jets are waiting for the 39-year-old quarterback to make his decision and possibly engage in trade talks with the Packers if Green Bay is willing, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

New York is interested in Derek Carr, who was brought in for a visit and was reportedly was told he would be a “first-ballot Hall of Famer” if he played with the Jets. But the team looks to be playing the waiting game.

This could be a mistake, according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington. In his appearance on “Get Up” on Wednesday, he revealed a “very important Green Bay Packers source” told him the tension over Rodgers’ decision with the Packers was “overhyped,” and they expect the MVP quarterback to return to Green Bay.

The Packers were said to be “disgusted” and done with Rodgers, but Darlington’s source seemed to push back on that idea due to the commitment the team has to the All-Pro QB financially.

It’s why he believed the Jets should sign Carr, especially since they’ve already met with him and reportedly have given him so much praise.

However, it looks like Rodgers holds all the cards, whenever he emerges from the darkness.