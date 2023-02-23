Patriots In Position To Add Bill Belichick Favorite Following Titans Cuts

The Tennessee Titans’ decision to cut four veterans Wednesday got a lot of people thinking. New England Patriots fans, specifically.

Tennessee reportedly cut offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, wide receiver Robert Woods, kicker Randy Bullock and linebacker Zach Cunningham in an attempt to cut costs, clearing more than $38 million in cap room, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

In desperate need of an upgrade at tackle, the Patriots were almost immediately linked to Lewan as a potential player to pick up off the scrap heap this offseason. New England fans may want to get familiar with one of the other cuts, however.

Cunningham, who played just 10 games with the Titans across parts of two seasons, was once a draft favorite of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Belichick was hands on during Cunningham’s pro day back in 2017 when the linebacker was coming out of Vanderbilt, taking control of the pre-draft workout and giving the Commodore one-on-one instruction. Cunningham would also take part in a film session with Belichick prior to the workout.

“Just being in the same room as a guy that I watched growing up, him grilling me and asking me questions about our defense and all that, that was definitely a crazy experience for me,” Cunningham said at his pro day, per NESN’s Zack Cox.

The Patriots never got a chance to draft Cunningham, as he was taken 26 slots (No. 57 overall to the Houston Texans) ahead of the Patriots’ first selection in that draft. Cunningham would play well for the Texans, eventually signing a four-year, $58 million extension, but would be released in 2021 before signing with the Titans.